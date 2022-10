A worker works at a factory of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Song.

A worker works at a factory of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Song.

Profits of China's major industrial firms fell 2.1% year on year in the first eight months of 2022, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Industrial firms each with annual main business revenue of at least ¥20 mln (about $2.83 mln) saw their combined profits reach ¥5.53 trln in the period, the National Bureau of Statistics said.