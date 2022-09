The LPR group claims that more than a million people took part in the referendum in the "republic," and the turnout at the polls was 94.15%.

This was reported by the LITS separatist website.

"1,260,032 voters took part in the voting in the LPR, 402,575 voters or 99.35% took part in the voting outside the Republic. In total, 1,662,607 people or 94.15% took part in the referendum," Olena Kravchenko, head of the LPR CEC, is quoted by the resource.

Today, in occupied Luhansk, elections were held at stationary polling stations, not in buses or open air.

The DPR stated on the eve that the turnout at the end of four voting days reached 86.89%. However, the turnout for all five days has not yet been announced.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions, as well as the so-called DPR and LPR, they are announcing the first results.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, September 20, the so-called DPR and LPR said that "referendums" on joining Russia will allegedly take place between September 23 and 27.

According to Western analysts, Russia wants to hold "referendums" to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of attacking Russia.

Ukrainians who remain in the occupied territory should resist all efforts to get involved in the so-called "referendum." Criminal liability is provided for participation in it.