The Russian occupation army during the day tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of ten settlements of the Donetsk Region. All attacks by the occupiers were unsuccessful.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the Russian occupiers continue to make efforts to completely capture the Donetsk Region.

During the day, the enemy tried to attack in the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Mayorsk, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vyimka, Spirne, Pervomaiske and Kamyanka. They were successfully repulsed by the defense forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops are also trying to hold the previously occupied territories and disrupt the advance of Ukrainian troops in certain areas of the front.

Today, the invaders launched 2 missile and 6 air strikes, and multiple rocket launchers were used for shelling more than 20 times.

In addition, the enemy actively uses tanks, mortars and barrel artillery to shell settlements near the front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers left the Borova community of the Kharkiv Region. The village of Pisky-Radkivski is now under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but clearing and demining is still being carried out there.

On Monday, September 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the repulsion of attacks by occupiers in areas of eight settlements in the east of Ukraine.