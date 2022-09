The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi from a young age studied the collected works of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Valery Gerasimov.

This is stated in the article about Zaluzhnyi in The Time.

"I grew up on Russian military doctrine and still believe that all military science is in Russia. I studied from Gerasimov. I read everything he ever wrote... He is an intelligent man and my expectations for him were enormous," the British magazine said in its publication.

The material also notes that Zaluzhnyi went from platoon commander to leading the country's troops on the Eastern Front after the occupation of Crimea by Russia in 2014.

He raised junior officers and encouraged more flexible decision-making by transferring authority to commanders on the ground. This is the difference between the Ukrainian army and the Russian, where the sergeants are "scapegoats."

In addition, Zaluzhnyi back in 2020 emphasized that the Ukrainian army would not return to the old standards.

"There is no going back to the army of 2013," he said in an interview.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zaluzhnyi said that the Russians chose the scenario of war, which was most satisfying for the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi appeared on the cover of TIME magazine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine allowed the Russian military to approach Kyiv to destroy their convoys of equipment and supply lines in the rear.

Zaluzhnyi said that no statements by Russia's military-political leadership will affect Ukraine's readiness to fight for its freedom. The AFU will destroy everyone who comes to the Ukrainian land with weapons - either voluntarily or by mobilization.