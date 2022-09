Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, has announced the simultaneous destruction of three pipelines in the Baltic Sea, called it "unprecedented." This was reported by the Russian Interfax on Tuesday, September 27.

"The destruction that occurred on the same day simultaneously on three lines of offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system is unprecedented. The timing of restoring the operability of the gas transportation infrastructure is not yet possible to assess," the company said.

The publication reports that on the night of September 26, a leak occurred on one of the threads of the Nord Stream 2 highway in the Danish exclusive economic zone southeast of the island of Bornholm. Then on September 26, gas leaks were recorded from both threads of the first Nord Stream - in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark northeast of the island of Bornholm. There are no-go zones for shipping around the leak zones. Nord Stream 1 with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year is now stopped allegedly due to repair work and damage to compressor equipment, which cannot be eliminated due to sanctions, as the Russian side said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany suspects that gas leaks on the branches of Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines through the Baltic Sea are the result of deliberate actions.

On September 5, a spokesman for the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that problems with the supply of gas through Nord Stream will remain until Western sanctions are lifted.

On August 31, the Russian state-owned company Gazprom stopped pumping gas through the Nord Stream gas pipeline.