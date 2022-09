At Least 6,000 Civilians Killed In Ukraine Since Start Of Full-Scale Russian Invasion - UN

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) as of September 25 confirmed the deaths of 5,996 civilians due to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the data of the OHCHR, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

8,848 injured people have also been confirmed since February 24.

It is reported that just from September 1 to September 25, a total of 897 cases of civilian deaths and injuries were recorded.

It is noted that most of the victims since the beginning of the full-scale war were registered in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions - 3,591 people were killed and 4,791 wounded (of which 378 were killed and 1,347 wounded in the territory uncontrolled by Ukraine).

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes,” the report said.

The UN notes that the real number of victims is significantly higher, as information from some places where intensive fighting has been carried out is delayed, and many reports are still waiting for confirmation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a working group to study the issue of creating a special international tribunal on the crime of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.