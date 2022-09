EU Discussing Disconnection From SWIFT Of 4 More Russian Banks - Yermak

The European Union is discussing disconnection from the SWIFT international interbank system for information transfer and payment of 4 more Russian banks.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is reported that the EU is discussing the disconnection of four more Russian banks from SWIFT: Gazprombank, Alfa-Bank, Rosbank and Tinkoff Bank," he wrote.

Yermak added that Gazprombank is engaged in calculations for the export of Russian gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the EU already announced the possibility of disconnecting the last major Russian state bank from SWIFT.

The EU also intends to abolish the unanimous principle of adoption of sanctions.