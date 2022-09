Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that the Russian legal system and executive authorities are ready for the possible entry of new entities into the Russian Federation after "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Russian news agency Interfax, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our legislators, our executive authorities and our legal units are ready," he said, answering a journalist's question whether the Russian legal system and executive authorities are ready for the possible entry of new entities into the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" said that in three days of a "referendum" on the accession of the "republic" to Russia, almost 76% of the people included in the lists voted.

The Donetsk People's Republic said that the turnout at the end of the three days of the "referendum" was 77.12%.

On September 23, Peskov said that "Ukraine's attempts to return the territories of the Donbas after its acceptance into Russia will be regarded as attacks on Russia."

Pseudo-referendums organized by the invaders take place in the DPR, LPR and in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions from September 23 to 27.