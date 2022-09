The Russian leadership is considering the possibility of creating a new federal district, which will include the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the Russian Vedomosti on Tuesday, September 27, citing its own sources in the Federation Council and a source close to the "government" of Crimea.

The publication reports that the Russian Federation plans after the so-called "referendums" to announce the creation of a new federal district - the Crimean district, which will include the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"The former director general of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin can lead the new mission, an interlocutor at one of the defense industry enterprises and two sources close to the presidential administration told Vedomosti. Close to the Old Square, the interlocutor says that a decision on Rogozin will be made in the near future and it is very likely to be positive. He explained the need to create a new federal district as a "difficult situation" around referendums on the accession of new territories: and a political heavyweight is needed to manage them," the report said.

Another source close to the Russian administration explains Rogozin's possible appointment by the fact that after his dismissal from Roscosmos, he has not yet been appointed to a federal position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Dmitry Rogozin from the post of director general of the Russian state corporation Roscosmos.

On September 20, the so-called DPR and LPR announced that "referendums" on joining Russia will take place from September 23 to 27.

On September 23, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Ukraine's attempts to return the territories of the Donbas after its annexation to Russia will be regarded as attacks on Russia."