Russians Twice Shell Mykolaiv With Missiles At Night, Damage Residential Buildings And Shops In City Center

The invaders twice a night launched massive missile attacks on various districts of Mykolaiv, in particular on the city center; according to preliminary information, there were no injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim and the mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych on their Telegram channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night, September 27, Mykolaiv was twice subjected to massive shelling - approximately at 01:04 a.m. and 04:02 a.m. Preliminarily, the enemy hit different districts of the city with the Tornado-S MLRS," Kim wrote.

Currently, it is known about damage to a number of civil objects in the city center, in particular residential buildings and shops, as well as a water supply network.

"An explosion in the heart of the city. At least 8 high-rise buildings were damaged. Their windows were knocked out, balconies were destroyed. The roofs in two houses were damaged. All the shops that were placed on the first floors in these houses were also destroyed to varying degrees. Premises and the city exhibition hall were damaged," said Starukh.

According to preliminary information, there were no injuries.

Also, the head of the Regional Military Administration spoke about the shelling by the invaders of the settlements of the Mykolaiv Region.

There are no injuries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of September 26, the occupiers fired on the industrial zone of Mykolaiv.

There were no casualties.