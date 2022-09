Estonia will provide Ukraine with modular hospitals to strengthen the medical infrastructure of regions affected by the war, and will also participate in the development of the rehabilitation system.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Health, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Currently, we have an urgent need for modular constructions with the possibility of autonomous operation. Colleagues from Estonia will be able to supply us with such modules and mobile hospitals so that they can be used during the reconstruction of destroyed buildings of health care facilities. I am very grateful to our partners for their support and joint work for the victory of Ukraine. Only thanks to joint actions will we be able to defeat the enemy," said First Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Komarida.

Also, according to him, Estonian colleagues will participate in the development of Ukraine's rehabilitation system, in particular, they will participate in the exchange of experience in mental and physical rehabilitation, while one of the issues of cooperation will be the development of IT solutions for the healthcare sector.

