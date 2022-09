On Tuesday morning, September 27, Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

So, Starukh reported that the occupiers got into infrastructure facilities. Data on victims and destruction are being clarified.

"It is important! Observe precautionary measures! Do not ignore air warning signals, stay in shelters. There is a risk of repeated attacks," Starukh wrote.

As a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out. There are victims. However, there are still no data on the number of victims.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Monday, September 26, Russian occupiers fired rockets at Zaporizhzhia again. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

Also, overnight into Sunday, September 25, the Russian occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets. Civil infrastructure of the city was damaged.

Earlier, on September 24, a unit of air defense forces shot down an enemy missile over Zaporizhzhia.