Last day, the enemy launched nine missile and 22 airstrikes, carried out more than 90 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, used strike UAVs in the area of ​​Bilenke settlement of the Odesa Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the morning summary.

More than 50 settlements were affected by shelling. Among them are Sloviyansk, Kramatorsk, Soledar, Avdiyivka, Novopil, Zaporizhzhia, Marhanets, Musiyivka, Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, Potiomkyne, Osokorivka, Mykolayiv, Ochakiv, and Bilenke.

The occupied part of the Kherson Region is completely closed for entry and exit.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polisskyi and Siversk directions. In other directions, the enemy continued shelling from tanks, mortars, and artillery:

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - in the areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Udy, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Dvorichne, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, and Senkove;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Stary Karavan, Ozerne, Siversk, Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Vesele;

in the Bakhmut direction – Soledar, Bakhmutske, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, and Yuriyivka;

in the Avdiyivka region – Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Opytne, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlovsk direction – Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, and Yehorivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - Novopil, Novosilka, and Vremivka.

in the Pivdennyi Buh direction, artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 25 settlements close to the contact line. In particular, Chervona Dolyna, Shyroke, Andriyivka, Bilohirka, Ternovi Pody, Lymany, and Myrne.

The AFU repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Soledar, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Bakhmut, Kamiyanka, and Pervomaiske.

As earlier reported, the situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains tense. Station employees do not want to cooperate with the enemy and try to leave the territories temporarily occupied by the occupiers. The occupied part of the Kherson Region is completely closed for entry and exit.

In Kherson, seven Ural trucks were destroyed and disabled, in Melitopol up to 10 units of weapons and military equipment and more than 20 occupants were destroyed. In the districts of Tokmak and Chernihivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the S-300 complex, five units of military equipment were destroyed and more than 50 occupants were injured.

Our aviation made 28 strikes. Damage to more than 20 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and seven positions of anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed. Missile troops and artillery hit five control points, 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, two positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, three warehouses with ammunition, as well as more than 10 separate important targets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

On September 22, Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak wrote that the announcement of mobilization in Russia and the transfer of its economy to military lines poses a direct threat to the Baltic countries, Poland and the whole of Europe.

At the same time, on September 26, the AFU eliminated another 500 Russian occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's losses amounted to 57,200 servicemen.