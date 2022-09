This is not the last war with RF – Zaluzhnyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi is sure that Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia will not be final, because there will be other wars with the Russian Federation.

This is stated in a TIME article about Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Zaluzhnyi reported that he was preparing for a long and bloody battle.

"Knowing what I know about the Russians firsthand, our victory will not be final," he said.

He emphasized that "victory will be an opportunity to catch our breath and prepare for the next war."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zaluzhnyi said that the Russians chose the scenario of the war that suited the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the most.

Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Valerii Zaluzhnyi was put on the cover of TIME magazine.

The AFU allowed the Russian military to approach the shelter of Kyiv to destroy their convoys of equipment and supply lines in the rear.

Zaluzhnyi said that no statements of the military-political leadership of Russia will affect Ukraine's readiness to fight for its freedom. We will destroy everyone who comes to our land with weapons - whether voluntarily or by mobilization.