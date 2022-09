In the coming days, Russian President Vladimir Putin may announce the introduction of martial law. Also, the Russian leadership may by the middle of the week prohibit men who are subject to mobilization from traveling outside the Russian Federation.

Meduza, Verstka, Vazhnye Istorii and others report this.

According to interlocutors, from September 28, the border of Russia will be closed to all men of military age. It will be possible to leave the country only after receiving a special certificate from the military registration and enlistment office.

According to Khodorkovsky LIVE, the ban on traveling outside Russia will also apply to women liable for military service.

The exit ban may be imposed due to the fact that the Kremlin is alarmed by the flow of men who began to leave the country after the mobilization was announced on September 21.

Some sources claim that this will happen from September 27 to 28, others - after the end of the so-called "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Verstka also reports that on September 30, Putin intends to appeal to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. It will allegedly be carried out by analogy with 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

It is also reported that the Kremlin is discussing the introduction of martial law. It could be announced if Ukraine continues attacks on territories "annexed" as a result of "referendums."

Recall that last Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appeal in which he announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.