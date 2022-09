We Do Not Need To Announce Additional Mobilization - Podoliak

Ukraine does not need to announce mobilization, because it has reserves and is ready for more Russian military. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, announced this in an interview with the German television channel ARD in the Tagesschau program.

Podoliak noted that Russia is waging a war of attrition against Ukraine, but is losing much more military because Ukraine is taking a creative approach.

"Unlike the Russian Federation, we are a pragmatic country - and we look at the mathematics of war. We know exactly how many people should be where. We take into account the preparation and moral condition. We have already created reserves through the territorial defense system and will actively use these reserves. We should not announce additional mobilization today," Podoliak emphasized.

He also said that Ukraine has everything and is ready for more Russian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 22, Podoliak wrote that the announcement of mobilization in Russia and the transfer of its economy to military rails poses a direct threat to the Baltic states, Poland and all of Europe.

On September 25, Podoliak noted that Russia's mass mobilization of Crimean Tatars is a real genocide on ethnic grounds for clearing the territory from the disloyal population.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.