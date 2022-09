AFU Do Not Allow Invaders To Break Through In Areas Of 8 Settlements In East - General Staff

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled attacks by Russian occupation forces in areas of eight settlements of the Donetsk Region.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command stressed that the invaders continue to focus on attempts to completely capture the Donetsk Region and maintain the previously occupied territories.

During the day, Russian troops tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Soledar, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Kamyanka, Pobeda and Pavlivka, Donetsk Region.

The enemy is also trying to disrupt the active actions of the Ukrainian military in some areas of the front.

It is reported that for today the Russian army launched 2 missile and 4 air strikes. The occupiers used multiple launch rocket systems 7 times to fire at civilian and military targets.

In addition, the Russians continue to fire from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery at settlements near the front line almost along the entire front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a day earlier, on September 25, Russian troops tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces near seven settlements. All attacks were successfully repulsed.

We also reported that according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day, the losses of the Russian army increased by 500 to about 57,200 killed.

In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the invaders have lost more than 8,000 units of land, air and sea equipment.