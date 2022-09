Putin Will Not Accept Any Defeat In Ukraine - Finnish President

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto warned of a dangerous moment in the war in Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin invested too much resource in the invasion.

He said this in an interview with CNN, European Pravda reports.

"He has put all in," Niinisto said.

"He is a fighter, so it is very difficult seeing him accepting any kind of defeat and this surely makes the situation very critical," the Finnish President explained.

Over the years, he said, he saw and understood the evolution of Putin's thinking. It is noted that Sauli Niinisto in the past had quite frequent contacts with the President of the Russian Federation.

He said, Putin is disappointed with the situation in Ukraine after the events of 2014. That frustration was building. He decided to solve it now, one way or another.

According to him, the invasion of Ukraine reduced the activity of the Russian Federation near Finland.

According to him, they have not seen any signs of increased Russian activity near Finland. Due to the war against Ukraine, the Finnish borders are calmer now than they have been for a long time.

Recall that the General Staff reported that due to mobilization, military enlistment offices in the Russian Federation began to work around the clock.

In addition, Russian citizens who do not live at the place of residence are obliged to appear within three days.