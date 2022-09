Russian Tried To Burn Himself Out Of Reluctance To Go To War In Ukraine

In Ryazan, a man on Sunday, September 25, tried to self-immolate. Before that, he shouted that he did not want to go to war in Ukraine.

The local publication YA62 reports this with reference to an eyewitness to the incident.

According to him, the incident occurred in front of the building of the city bus station.

"He was standing in the street where the buses are. He caught fire and began to laugh and scream that he did not want to participate in a special operation in Ukraine. All the clothes burned down," said an eyewitness to the incident.

Later, police officers ran out of the bus station building. They took the man to the utility room.

After that, an ambulance arrived at the scene and took the man away.

According to Novaya Gazeta, the man received burns to 90% of the body surface. He is in intensive care.

The publication also published a video of the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier today, September 26, it became known that in the Irkutsk Region of the Russian Federation an unknown person shot a military commissar at point blank range. Before that, he said, "Nobody's going to fight."

We also reported that today in Russian Izhevsk, an unknown person fired in the school building. There are dead and injured.