China issues 9.25 bln bank cards by end of 2021. Photo by Xinhua.

China had issued a total of 9.25 billion bank cards by the end of 2021, according to an industry report. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In 2021, the number of bank cards issued increased 3% year on year to 270 mln, said the report released by the China Banking Association recently.

By the end of 2021, transactions worth 1,060.6 trillion yuan were made through bank cards, surging 33.8 percent year on year.

According to the report, China's bank card industry showed a positive trend in 2021, with a significant rebound in transaction scale and the moderation of overall risks.