An Air China plane takes off from Beijing Daxing International Airport. Photo by Zou Hong/ Xinhua.

The passenger throughput of Beijing Daxing International Airport has surpassed 52 million over the past three years, according to the airport. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Sunday marked the third anniversary of the launch of the airport's operations.

Over the past three years, Daxing has handled 370,000 tonnes of cargo and mail. Some 450,000 flights have departed or arrived at the airport.

Currently, 26 domestic airlines operate at the airport. It has opened a total of 266 air routes, connecting 185 destinations.