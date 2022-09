Staff Of Supreme Commander-In-Chief Decide On Active Actions For Further De-Occupation Of Ukraine

The Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, decided on the active actions of the defense forces with the aim of further de-occupation of Ukraine. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Monday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The participants heard information about the operational situation on the front lines. Decisions were made regarding the active actions of the defense forces with the aim of further de-occupation of the territory of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The state of providing the troops with weapons and ammunition was also analyzed. The President emphasized the importance of operational provision of high-precision weapons and everything necessary for forces that are actively moving forward.

During the meeting, the participants separately focused on the issue of the enemy's use of new types of weapons and outlined plans to counter such means.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to the facts of the use of Iranian-made weapons by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine decided to deprive the Ambassador of Iran of accreditation, as well as to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic personnel of the Iranian Embassy in Kyiv.