AFU Allowed Russians To Advance Near Kyiv To Destroy Their Columns Of Equipment - Zaluzhnyi

The Armed Forces of Ukraine allowed the Russian military to come close to Kyiv to destroy their columns of equipment and supply lines in the rear.

This is stated in the article of Time with reference to the words of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We could not allow Kyiv to fall. And, on all the other vectors, we had to spill their blood, even if in some places it would require losing territory.” The aim, in other words, was to allow the Russians to advance and then destroy their columns in the front and supply lines in the rear,” Time reports quoting Zaluzhnyi.

The article notes that on the sixth day of the invasion, Zaluzhnyi concluded that this strategy was working.

The Russians were unable to take airports near Kyiv and advanced deep enough to begin "straining" supply lines, leaving them open.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zaluzhnyi said that no statements by the military-political leadership of Russia will affect Ukraine's readiness to fight for its freedom.