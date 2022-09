During the 66th annual session of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Monday, September 26, negotiations began on the creation of a nuclear safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region).

The agency's director general Rafael Grossi announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Grossi noted that this time the IAEA will focus on the urgent creation of a nuclear safety and protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and the work to ensure the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities remains the priority.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IAEA plans to increase the number of its observers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.