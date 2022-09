Amount Of Individuals' Deposits In Banks-DGF Participants Up UAH 11.2 Billion To UAH 946.7 Billion In August

As of September 1, 2022, the total amount of deposits of individuals in the banks-participants in the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) amounted to UAH 946.7 billion, which is UAH 11.2 billion more compared to the amount of deposits as of August 1.

The DGF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From the total amount of deposits of individuals at the beginning of September 2022:

- deposits in the national currency made UAH 588.4 billion;

- deposits in foreign currency made UAH 358.3 billion.

The share of individual entrepreneurs in the structure of depositors as of September 1 is 2.9%, and the amount of their deposits amounted to UAH 94.7 billion, which is 10.0% of the total amount of deposits (deposits of individual entrepreneurs fall under the guarantees of the Deposit Guarantee Fund from January 1, 2017).

From April 13, 2022, on the day of entry into force of the Law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Stability of the Deposit Guarantee System of Individuals," for the duration of martial law in Ukraine and within three months after the cancellation or termination of its validity, 100% guarantees apply to deposits of individuals (including individual entrepreneurs) in banks participating in the Fund.

After the completion of the three-month period from the date of the abolition or termination of martial law, the maximum amount of guaranteed compensation for depositors of banks of Ukraine will be UAH 600,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of September 1, 2022, there were 68 banks in the register of participants in the Deposit Guarantee Fund.