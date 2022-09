Military Commissariats In RF Began To Work Around The Clock Due To Mobilization - General Staff

In connection with the partial mobilization announced by the leadership of the Russian Federation, since September 22, military commissariats have been working around the clock in Russia.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the partial mobilization announced by the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation, military commissariats of the Russian Federation have been working around the clock since September 22. Those who try to avoid mobilization face criminal responsibility," the General Staff said.

The command of the Russian occupation forces directs newly arrived mobilized servicemen without training, to replenish units that have suffered losses, directly to the front line. This significantly affects the decrease in the level of morale and psychological state of enemy servicemen and the quality of their duties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers immediately send truck drivers to the military units in Svatove, Luhansk Region, without giving them a summons for mobilization.

Citizens of Russia who do not live at the place of registration are obliged to appear within three days.

The Russian Federation will have organizational difficulties in providing everything necessary for the training of the mobilized. Because of this, they can find themselves on the front line after minimal training.