US Will Provide Ukraine With Additional USD 457.5 Million In Civil Security Assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The United States will provide an additional $457.5 million in civil security assistance to save lives and bolster the capacity of our Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice partners. We share their commitment to a democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit and brought additional assistance.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that without U.S. support, Ukraine will not be able to return the territories occupied by Russia.

At the end of August, the U.S. agreed on a new USD 3 billion package of assistance to Ukraine, which includes three types of drones and other weapons to ensure the medium and long-term defense position of Kyiv.