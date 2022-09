Russia Increasing Use Of Kamikaze Drones In Ukraine, AFU Trained To Effectively Resist Them - Air Force

In recent days, Russia has reduced the number of missile attacks on Ukraine, but is increasing attacks by kamikaze drones, which it received from Iran.

The speaker of the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat stated this on the air of the Belsat TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Ihnat said that the enemy began to use expensive cruise missiles less often and more often attack the territory of Ukraine with kamikaze drones.

He noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are trained to effectively resist them.

According to him, allegedly, four Il-76 transport aircraft delivered several hundred attack drones from Iran to the Russian Federation.

"Ukraine's Armed Forces are facing a new challenge. In recent days, the Kharkiv Region, Odesa Region and Mykolaiv Region have been attacked by the loitering ammunition. (For their elimination) all types of weapons are used: small arms, machine guns, anti-aircraft guns, and anti-aircraft missiles and electronic weapons. All methods are now being studied to work out more efficiently on these UAVs," Ihnat said.

He also noted that 8 of the 10 first launched kamikaze drones were shot down, the enemy took this into account and uses new tactical techniques, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine - countermeasures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 8 kamikaze drones per day