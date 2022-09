Occupiers Send Truck Drivers In Luhansk Region To Military Units Without Summons - General Staff

The occupiers immediately send truck drivers in Svatove, Luhansk Region, to military units, without handing them a summons for mobilization.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the town of Svatove, Luhansk Region, mobilization summonses are handed out to persons who have reached the age of eighteen. Individual citizens, truck drivers, are immediately sent to military units," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, according to the authority, the enemy is trying to implement the declared illegal "referendum" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In particular, in settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region, representatives of the occupation authorities, together with armed Russian soldiers, conduct house-to-house rounds, forcing local residents to participate in the so-called referendum.

In addition, such rounds are also aimed at identifying men.

The enemy carries out the same measures in settlements of the Luhansk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Vladivostok reservists, who as part of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation are planning to be involved in hostilities against Ukraine, were given rusted submachine guns at the assembly point.

Rostov Oblast was closed for entry and exit due to mobilization.