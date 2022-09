MHP reduces sale of poultry meat by 10.5% in August

In August 2022, one of the largest producers of poultry meat, the MHP company (Kyiv) reduced the sale of chicken meat by 10.5% or by 6,820 tons month over month to 58,180 tons.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Compared to July, the sale of chicken meat increased by 12% or 6,141 tons.

In August, compared to August 2021, export sales of chicken meat increased by 4% to 32,637 tons, and compared to July, it increased by 5%.

Also, in August compared to August 2021, the sale of sunflower oil increased four times to 25,117 tons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the first half of 2022, MHP reduced the sale of chicken meat by 11.5% or 39,020 tons year over year to 299,573 tons.

In 2021, the MHP increased the volume of poultry meat sales by 0.6% or 4,080 tons year over year to 704,010 tons.

The company ended 2021 with a net profit of USD 393 million, compared to a loss of USD 133 million in 2020, increasing revenue by 24.1% or USD 461 million to USD 2.372 billion.

On February 2, 2021, the Myronivsky Hliboproduct company officially changed its legal name to MHP.

MHP is a vertically integrated complex of enterprises for the production of chicken, hatching eggs, and fodder.

The founder of the company is Yurii Kosiuk.