The Russian Federation continues to carry out partial mobilization in the territory of the country, as well as on the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the Rostov oblast of the Russian Federation is closed for entry and exit. Persons who are at the place of residence, through relatives, are ordered to appear within three days.

"The personal inventory that arrives at the collection points in the Belgorod oblast announces the list that must be purchased at its own expense, in particular, it is warm clothing," the message reads.

The enemy is also carrying out the mentioned measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. On September 24, on the basis of the automobile battalion of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, the training of the mobilized began.

It is noted that in the city of Svatove, Luhansk Region, mobilization summonses are handed out to persons who have reached the age of eighteen. Individual citizens, truck drivers are immediately sent to military units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to British intelligence, mobilized Russians will be thrown to the front almost without preparation.

Also in Vladivostok, reservists, who, as part of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, are planned to be involved in hostilities against Ukraine, were given rusty automatic weapons at the assembly point.