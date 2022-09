The total cost of access to interstate power grids, sold at auctions by the Ukrenergo national energy company from June 30 to September 25, has already amounted to more than UAH 4.4 billion.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, during the last week of September 19-25, the available volume of crossings to Slovakia and Romania was sold in full, up to 12 companies participated in the auctions.

"During the last week, electricity prices on adjacent European markets continue to decrease. For example, on the day-ahead market (DAM) of Romania, the average base load price from September 19 to 24 was about EUR 366.4 per MWh, and in Slovakia - about EUR 359.5 per MWh, while a week earlier they were EUR 386.8 and EUR 442.6, respectively. At the same time, the price of base load on the Ukrainian DAM increased and on most days was EUR 90-91 per MWh against the background of this decrease, the weighted average price of access to the interstate crossing decreased to UAH 6,400 per MWh week over week," the message reads.

The highest marginal price for the transmission of 1 MW was UAH 13,000 in the Ukraine-Slovakia direction (September 23 at 8 p.m.).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, since July 30, Ukraine has increased electricity exports to Europe by 2.5 times.

On June 30, Ukraine began exporting electricity to Europe.