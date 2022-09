Military hit occupiers in Kherson and repel attacks in areas of 13 settlements – General Staff

Yesterday, September 25, the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 13 settlements, and also struck the area where enemy equipment was concentrated in Kherson.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff on Facebook.

It is reported that there is still a threat of air and missile attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched five missile and 12 airstrikes, carried out more than 83 attacks from multiple rocket-propelled grenades. The enemy also used four attack UAVs to strike civil infrastructure," the report said.

It is emphasized that more than 40 settlements were affected by enemy fire. These are, in particular, Kupiyansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Kamiyanka, Kurakhove, Pavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol, Ochakiv, Mykolayiv, and Odesa.

There are no significant changes in the situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions.

In other directions, the occupiers fired from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the area of ​​Oleksandrivka settlement of the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - in the areas of Strilka, Odnorobivka, Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Kamiyanka, Holubivka, and Senkove settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Novoselivka, Shchurove, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Zakotne, Dibrove, Verkhniokamiyanske, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Ozerne, and Spirne;

in the direction of Bakhmut - Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Kleshchivka, Vesela Dolyna, Yakivlivka, Mayorsk, Nelypivka, Vyimka and Bilohorivka;

in the Avdiyivka direction – Avdiyivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviyivka.

18 settlements were shelled by tanks, mortars and barrel artillery in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Among them are Yehorivka, Pavlivka, Zaliznychne, Novoandriyivka, Huliaipilske, Huliaipole, Uspenivka, Novosilka, Vremivka, and Chervone.

More than 27 settlements, not far from the contact line, were affected by artillery and mortar shelling in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

The occupiers continue to suffer losses. Another accurate hit was confirmed on September 24 of this year in the area of ​​the concentration of enemy equipment on the territory of the industrial zone in the city of Kherson. Previously, the enemy lost up to 10 units of military equipment, losses in personnel are being specified.

Last day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne, Soledar, Mayorsk, Bakhmut, Pidhorodne, Vyimka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske, Kamiyanka, Peremoha, and Pavlivka.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 33 strikes. It has been confirmed that 25 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and eight positions of anti-aircraft missile systems have been damaged. In addition, air defense units destroyed one Su-25 aircraft, Mi-8 helicopter and 2 enemy UAVs.

During the current day, missile forces and artillery, in particular, hit 6 control points, 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, two positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, three units of missile forces and artillery, six warehouses with ammunition, as well as nine separate important targets.

