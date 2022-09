As part of the implementation of the grain agreement, on September 25, seven more ships with 146,200 tons of agricultural products left for the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe from the commercial seaports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"MOONLIGHT, CHIOS FREEDOM departed from the berths of the Odesa Port. Bulk carriers HERMES, BLUE STAR, and SUPER MARTINELLI departed from the Chornomorsk Port. ATA 2, ASPASIA LUCK departed from the Pivdennyi Port. Since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, taking into account today's ships, 4.85 million tons of agricultural products have been exported," the report said.

A total of 218 ships left Ukrainian ports with agricultural products that were sent to countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 23, eleven more ships with 201,000 tons of agricultural products left for Asian and European countries from the seaports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.