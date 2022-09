Russians again attack Odesa Region with kamikaze drones, large-scale fire and detonation occurs

Overnight into Monday, September 26, the Russian occupiers again attacked the Odesa Region with three kamikaze drones. Air defense forces shot down one of them.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

So, the military reported that two drones hit a military infrastructure facility.

It is noted that the impact caused a large-scale fire, which led to the detonation of ammunition. The civilian population was evacuated from the danger zone.

The South Operational Command noted that according to preliminary data, there were no victims. So far, firefighters are trying to extinguish the flames. The rescue operation is underway.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday morning the Russians bombarded the center of Odesa with kamikaze drones.

In the afternoon of September 23, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa from the side of the sea with Iranian kamikaze drones, as a result of which a person died.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed eight kamikaze drones during the day.

Russian occupiers began to use Iranian kamikaze drones more often in Ukraine, but their flight range is limited. Accordingly, enemies cannot launch them in all regions.