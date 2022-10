A renovated square in a community in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shao Rui.

China will soon achieve this year's housing renovation target for rundown urban areas, according to data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In the first eight months of 2022, the country started the renovation of 48,300 old urban residential communities, accounting for 94.4% of its annual target, the ministry said on its website.

Some 7.99 mln households will benefit from the renovation projects that are underway, the ministry said.

The government plans to renovate 51,000 old urban residential communities in 2022, benefiting 8.4 mln households.