On September 24, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 400 Russian invaders and downed four planes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

The total combat losses of Russia on September 25 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 56,700 (+400);

tanks – 2,275 (+13);

armored fighting vehicles – 4,832 (+25);

artillery systems – 1,368 (+7);

MLRS - 328 (+1);

air defense equipment - 171 (+1);

planes - 259 (+4);

helicopters - 220 (+0);

operational-tactical level UAVs- 966 (+10);

cruise missiles - 241 (+1);

ships/boats - 15 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 3,701 (+20);

special equipment - 130 (+4).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers are trying to regain lost positions in certain directions. Meanwhile, Putin signed a law with amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on punishment for desertion, looting and voluntary surrender.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists.