In the captured territories, the Russian occupiers had already "summed up" the results of pseudo-referendums in early September.

This follows from an interception of conversations of residents of the occupied territories published by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Thus, the SSU emphasized that the "voting" announced by the invaders from September 23 to September 27 is simply to create the image they want on RosTV."

The SSU also noted that there is evidentiary information at the disposal of the SSU, as well as telephone conversations of residents of the temporarily occupied territories who have relatives in the "leadership of the DPR and LPR."

"My sister called me: they have friends, well, they go out, godfathers... My daughter works in the Ministry of Social Policy of the DPR. She knows everything. She said: "At the beginning of September, the documents on the entry of the DPR into the administrative ones were signed. the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, their inclusion in the Russian Federation." Everything," the Ukrainian woman tells her acquaintance, who is also under temporary occupation, in an intercepted conversation.

The SSU reported that the women complain about Russia's destruction of the local population, falsifying the results of the conditional will test, they threaten the death of ordinary people.

"Ours will do it, Ukraine will beat, repel. And they will talk about the fact that this is the territory of Russia and will also cook, and that's all. Well, who will prove - who voted where, tell me? No one will prove anything. The people were not asked, everything is for the people they decided. Life, destinies were crippled, broken," the interlocutor sums up.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 30, the procedure for the accession of the Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics", as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions to the Russian Federation (RF) may take place.

The DPR and LPR announced that the "referendums" on joining Russia will be held from September 23 to 27.