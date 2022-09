Russian occupiers began to use Iranian kamikaze drones more often in Ukraine, but their flight range is limited. Accordingly, enemies cannot launch them in all regions.

This was reported by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

Thus, Humeniuk reported that the Russians use both missiles and kamikaze drones. However, if the first can be launched over long distances, everything is more difficult with drones.

"Drones are controlled and often change direction during an attack. Now our troops are studying the enemy's tactics in using these weapons. We will be able to figure out the combat techniques of the occupiers," Humeniuk said.

According to her, these drones have a fairly loud engine, so you can hear their approach.

"The tactical and technical characteristics (of drones) have not yet been fully studied, because there are conflicting data about how far they can be directed. It is currently being studied. I think that in the near future we will inform and guide everyone," Humeniuk added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday morning, September 25, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. The city center was hit.

Also, in the afternoon of September 23, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa from the side of the sea with Iranian kamikaze drones, as a result of which a person died.