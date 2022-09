Ex-MP/collaborator killed as a result of an attack on a hotel in Kherson

On Sunday morning, September 25, as a result of an attack on occupied Kherson, former MP from the Party of Regions and collaborator Oleksii Zhuravko was killed.

This was reported by the Russian news agency Interfax.

Thus, Russian media reports that a hotel in the center of Kherson was shelled.

"According to preliminary data, one HIMARS missile hit a hotel in the center of Kherson, where ordinary civilians lived, without weapons or any equipment. Two people died, including Oleksii Zhuravko," said a representative of the emergency services.

The occupying "authority" of the region stated that the hotel was allegedly occupied by journalists who were "covering the course of the referendum on the region's accession to Russia."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to Russian media, a "deputy mayor" and his wife who organized the "referendum" were shot dead in Berdiansk.

On September 15, a car of the film crew of the Russian TV channel "TV Center" blew up in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region. As a result of the incident, the vehicle burned, and the propagandists were injured.