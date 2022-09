Occupiers trying to restore lost positions in certain directions – AFU

Occupiers are trying to restore positions they had lost in certain areas.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The occupiers continue to focus their efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk Region and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions.

"They are shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance, trying to restore lost positions in certain directions," the General Staff reported.

The enemy continues to destroy civilian infrastructure and civilian homes.

There is a threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders have launched 7 missile and 22 airstrikes, fired more than 67 rounds of anti-aircraft missiles at military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws, and customs of warfare.

More than 35 settlements, including Zaporizhzhia, Ochakiv, Mykolaiv, Myroliubivka, Niu York, Bilohorivka, Krasnohorivka, Pavlivka, and Mayorsk, were affected by enemy strikes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the military hit 13 points of concentration of the occupiers and repelled attacks in the areas of six settlements.

The Russian command is trying to limit the rights of soldiers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation who are on short-term contracts. This happens in connection with "partial" mobilization.