AFU hit 13 concentration points of occupiers and repel attacks in area of 6 settlements

On September 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 26 airstrikes on the places of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also repelled attempts to attack Russian invaders in the areas of six settlements.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Thus, it is reported that over the past day, the Russian invaders have launched seven missile and 22 airstrikes, and fired more than 67 rocket-propelled grenades at military and civilian objects in the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws, and customs of warfare.

More than 35 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. Among them are Zaporizhzhia, Ochakiv, Mykolayiv, Myroliubivka, Niu York, Bilohorivka, Krasnohorivka, Pavlivka, and Mayorsk.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions.

In other directions, the enemy continues shelling from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska of the Chernihiv Region and Bachivsk of the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - in the areas of Strilka, Huriyev Kozachok, Dvorichne, Kupiyansk, and Kucherivka settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Sloviyansk, Korovyi Yar, Bohorodichne, Yarove, and Ozerne;

in the Bakhmut direction – Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Opytalne, Yakivka, Nelypivka, Yuriyivka, Bilohorivka, and Rozdolivka;

in the Avdiyivka direction – Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Mariyinka, and Paraskoviyivka.

More than 20 settlements came under shelling from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. In particular, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Kurdyumivka, Prechystivka, Shevchenka, Bilohoriya, Temuvannia, Vremivka, and Olhovske.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, more than 25 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire. In order to carry out reconnaissance, adjust fire and launch strikes on civil infrastructure objects, the enemy made more than 30 flights of UAVs.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Vyimka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 26 strikes - the defeat of 20 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and military equipment and six positions of anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed.

Missile troops and artillery struck, in particular, five control points, 13 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, three positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, three systems of missile troops and artillery, including Uragan MLRSes, and 2 warehouses with ammunition. Enemy losses are being refined.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 23, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 240 Russian soldiers, a plane, and a helicopter.

Also, on September 23, soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at 40 areas where the occupiers were concentrated.