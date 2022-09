As a result of Russian aggression, 773 Ukrainian children get wounded - PGO

In Ukraine, the number of children wounded as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation has increased.

This follows from a statement by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

It is noted that as of the morning of September 24, as a result of Russian aggression, 391 children were killed and 773 received wounds and injuries of various degrees of severity.

Yesterday, juvenile prosecutors reported on 771 wounded children.

On September 23, two girls aged 7 and 10 were injured as a result of enemy shelling in the village of Podoly, Kupiyansk district, Kharkiv region.

"These figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the PGO said.

The most children were affected in the Donetsk Region - 400, Kharkiv Region - 231, Kyiv Region - 116, Mykolayiv Region - 72, Chernihiv Region - 68, Luhansk Region - 61, Kherson Region - 55, Zaporizhzhia Region - 47, and Dnipropetrovsk Region - 26.