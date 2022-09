Lithuania opposing granting asylum to fugitives from RF mobilization: let them fight against Putin

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has called the departure of men who are trying to avoid mobilization from the Russian Federation an escape from responsibility.

The chief diplomat of Lithuania wrote about this on his Twitter page.

"Lithuania will not grant asylum to those who simply run away from responsibility. Russians must stay and fight against Putin," Landsbergis wrote.

Earlier, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and the Czech Republic have already announced that they will not issue humanitarian visas to Russians who want to evade mobilization.