In its following daily edition of the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the main subject of its staff's consideration was the implementation of Putin's decree on mobilization in Russia. At the same time, the analysts of the overseas institution came to a conclusion that different processes of mobilization in different regions can exacerbate social tension in the Russian Federation.

As noted in the ISW report, the Russian mobilization system is struggling to cope with the task set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and is unlikely to be able to create a mobilized reserve force of even the low quality envisaged by Putin's plans unless the Kremlin can quickly correct the fundamental and system problems.

The institute notes that problems and mistakes in the first days of large-scale and complex partial mobilization during an unsuccessful war are not unexpected, although they indicate that the Russian military mobilization infrastructure was prepared for a major war no better than the Russian armed forces.

Still, according to military analysts, it is entirely possible that Russia's Defense Ministry will address some of the worst problems and improve mobilization efforts.

The ISW notes that disagreements with the decree on mobilization and Putin's and Shoigu's statements regarding the categories of men who are exempt from mobilization also cause anger and mistrust of the Russian subjects of the federation and the Kremlin itself.

According to experts, different processes of mobilization in different regions can exacerbate social tension in Russia, which has already increased due to the perception of inequality in the creation of volunteer battalions.

In particular, the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the Chechen Republic will not carry out mobilization, since the republic had already exceeded the "plan" of the draft by 254 percent.

Key conclusions of ISW analysts are:

Already in the first days, the Russian partial mobilization encountered serious and systemic problems, which cause discontent among the population and create conditions for the formation of a mobilization reserve, unable to fulfill the tasks set before it by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Protests, attacks on conscription points and acts of vandalism took place across Russia in the first 48 hours after the partial mobilization was announced.

Ukrainian troops continued their advance to the north and northwest of Lyman.

Ukrainian forces continued their interception campaign in the Kherson Region and maintained operational silence regarding the advance of Ukrainian troops on the contact line.

Russian troops continued unsuccessful assaults near Bakhmut and northwest of Donetsk.

Ukrainian forces shot down an Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drone, probably near Odesa.

The Russian occupation authorities began the voting period in their fake annexation referendums on September 23 with blatant coercion and falsification of voter turnout data.

The Russian occupation authorities remained on high alert to prevent attacks on election commission members, polling stations and government facilities.