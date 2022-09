Air defense forces of Ukraine have shot down one Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the local Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"Destroyed houses, mutilated lives. The occupier is trying to intimidate us, the occupier is trying to kill us. There could have been more victims. Thank you, our rescuers! Special thanks to the anti-aircraft defense forces, which shot down the enemy missile," said Oleksandr Starukh.

According to Starukh, fragments of the projectile fell outside the city, there were no casualties.