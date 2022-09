The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 10 settlements and struck about 40 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment.

This follows from a statement by the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders have launched five missile and 14 airstrikes, carried out more than 60 rounds of anti-aircraft fire at military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of warfare," the official document reads.

The summary emphasizes that more than 60 settlements were affected by enemy fire, in particular, Pechenihy, Yatskivka, Yarova, Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka, Mykolayiv, Sukhyi Stavok, Nova Hryhorivka, Pivdenne, Mali Shcherbaky, Hryhorivka, Pivnichne, Shcherbaky, Ochakiv, Solone, Orikhiv, and Arkhangelsk. As a result of an enemy attack on Odesa with the use of attack UAVs, two people were killed and two more were injured.

At night, the city of Mykolayiv went under rocket fire from the occupiers. Information on civilian casualties is being clarified.

The situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired using tanks, mortars, and artillery:

in the Siversk direction – in the areas of settlements of Pavlivka, Myropilske, Krasnopillia, Mezenivka and Slavhorod of the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction – in the areas of the settlements of Ivashky, Strilecha, Oleksandrivka, Kolodiazne, and Dvorichna;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Yarova, Raihorodok, Dibrova, Ozerne, Siversk, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Vesele and Bilohorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction – Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Zaitseve, and Mayorsk;

in the Avdiyivka, Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions – Niu York, Shevchenko, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Opytne, Mariyinka, Paraskoviyivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Yehorivka, and Novoukrayinka.

More than 35 settlements were shelled in the Pivdennyi Buh direction. Among them are Vysokopillia, Myroliubivka, Ukrayinka, Lozova, Blahodativka, Shyroke, Sukhyi Stavok, Bezimenne, Ternovi Pody, Olhyne, Lymany, and Myrne.

In the temporarily captured and occupied territory of Ukraine, the occupying power holds so-called referendums. In connection with the low turnout at the "polling stations," employees of "election commissions," accompanied by armed servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, collect signatures of local residents directly at their places of residence.

Servicemen of the Russian occupation forces continue to commit illegal actions against the civilian population and engage in looting. So, according to available information, in Melitopol, the so-called "kadyrovtsi" [Kadyrov’s troopers] seized a dealer's warehouse of agricultural machinery and are trying to sell off the property.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Kurdyumivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, and Opytne settlements. Aviation of the Defense Forces made 25 strikes. It was confirmed that 18 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and military equipment and seven positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

Air defense units destroyed one helicopter, one plane and eight UAVs of the occupiers.

Missile troops and artillery hit six control points, more than 20 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, three air defense positions and four warehouses with ammunition.

"The loss of manpower and equipment is currently being determined," the headquarters said.