Turkiye advocates the abolition of the right of "veto" in the United Nations Security Council system. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Anadoly Agency reported on Friday, September 23.

The Minister stressed that most UN Member States agree with the idea of reforming the world organization. According to Cavusoglu, the call of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reform the UN is supported by more and more world leaders, and this was proved by the current session of the UN General Assembly.

"More and more politicians claim that there are more than five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The main thing in this matter is to ensure maximum coverage and justice," Cavusoglu emphasized.

He said a replacement for the "veto" right could be decision-making by a "majority vote."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, a member of the British Parliament, ex-Minister of Finance and Personnel Policy of Northern Ireland Sammy Wilson said that Russia should be expelled from the UN Security Council.

In April, a Member of the European Parliament, ex-Minister of Defense of Lithuania Rasa Jukneviciene called for Russia to be deprived of veto power at the UN.

In March, Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, a member of the European Parliament from Germany, said that Russia should be expelled from the UN Security Council and deprived of the right to veto resolutions.