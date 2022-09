Units of the Russian occupation army during the day tried to advance in the areas of several settlements of the Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the enemy's attacks.

This is stated in the evening message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that Russian troops attempted to attack the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv Region, as well as the settlements of Zaitseve and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region.

The General Staff notes that the occupiers continue to focus on attempts to capture the Donetsk Region and maintain the previously occupied territories of Ukraine during the invasion process.

The enemy is also trying to disrupt the active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain areas of the front.

During the day, the Russians launched 4 missile, 17 aircraft and more than 24 MLRS attacks on the country's civilian and military facilities.

Recall that earlier today the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov announced the release of Yatskivka in the Donetsk Region.

In addition, the Ukrainian military regained control of a number of positions near Bakhmut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a day earlier, on September 22, the General Staff reported that the AFU did not allow the invaders to break through in the Kharkiv and Donetsk Regions.

We also reported that as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces on the occupied Svatove Luhansk Region, a major general of the Russian army was injured.