On the afternoon of September 23, Russian occupiers from the sea attacked Odesa with Iranian kamikaze drones, as a result of which a person was killed.

The South Operational Command reported this on Telegram.

"Odesa was attacked by kamikaze drones from the sea," the report said.

According to the military, two drones destroyed the administrative building in the port area. A fire broke out there.

One unmanned Shahid-136 was shot down over the sea by air defense forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 400 Russian occupiers on September 21. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian losses amounted to 55,510 troops.

On September 18, the losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 170 to 54,650 killed, equipment - by 2 tanks and 2 drones.

On September 19, the losses of Russian troops increased by 160 to 54,810 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 1 aircraft, 6 multiple launch rocket systems and 5 drones over the day.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.